Need help replacing Starter relay on 2016 TR-1 motor
I need some help and tips on how to remove and replace the starter relay on my 2016 VX TR-1 motor. Yes, I purchased the service manual from this website but it does tell you how the relay attaches or detaches from the engine. I have the new part I just can't get access because it is under the air intake. I have tested the battery and all the other fuses and relays in the fuse box. The all tested for continuity. I hear the clicking noise so my best guess is the starter relay, if it is the actual started I will just take it to a shop but I wanted to try to replace the relay first. It feels like it might sit in a rubber gasket like the fuse box does, but I can't seem to get off. Help please.
