Thread: WTB 550SX parts

WTB 550SX parts
Restoring a reed ski... Looking for OEM parts. New old stock would be amazing but of course is unexpected.
Need:
- CLEAN OEM waterbox (the whiter the better and with no loose baffles or connection elbows ).
- OEM reed ski starter in good working
- Rubber mats not falling apart (I don't expect anyone has these in this condition but thought I'd ask anyhow).
I've got a oem waterbox from a piston port 550. Was the waterbox different? I know the sx was rear exit but the waterbox was still up front right?
Yes I believe they're the same. Can you send me or post some pics?
