Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 550SX parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location Near yosemite Age 33 Posts 1,135 WTB 550SX parts Restoring a reed ski... Looking for OEM parts. New old stock would be amazing but of course is unexpected.



Need:



- CLEAN OEM waterbox (the whiter the better and with no loose baffles or connection elbows ).



- OEM reed ski starter in good working



I've got a oem waterbox from a piston port 550. Was the waterbox different? I know the sx was rear exit but the waterbox was still up front right? #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location Near yosemite Age 33 Posts 1,135 Re: WTB 550SX parts Yes I believe they're the same. Can you send me or post some pics?

