Thread: WTB 550SX parts

 WTB 550SX parts
    WTB 550SX parts

    Restoring a reed ski... Looking for OEM parts. New old stock would be amazing but of course is unexpected.

    Need:

    - CLEAN OEM waterbox (the whiter the better and with no loose baffles or connection elbows ).

    - OEM reed ski starter in good working

    - Rubber mats not falling apart (I don't expect anyone has these in this condition but thought I'd ask anyhow).
    Re: WTB 550SX parts

    I've got a oem waterbox from a piston port 550. Was the waterbox different? I know the sx was rear exit but the waterbox was still up front right?
    Re: WTB 550SX parts

    Yes I believe they're the same. Can you send me or post some pics?
