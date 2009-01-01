So I picked up a used 95 speedster this summer that needed a mpem. I found a used one out it in and took it for a test drive and it worked pretty good. I noticed my speedo and fuel gauge were not working, so when I got home I checked fuses and found that I was missing one fuse for the mpem power supply for the port motor. Thing is that motor ran really good. So my question is will I hurt anything by not having a fuse in for the mpem power supply?