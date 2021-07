Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Keihin CDKII Carbs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 32 Posts 2,171 Keihin CDKII Carbs Set of duals from a 750 big pin. Look to be in great shape. Includes manifold, OP Vortex carbon F/As, and a set of outerwears. $220 shipped to US.

PXL_20210731_172303846.jpgPXL_20210731_172319763.jpgPXL_20210731_172109336.jpgPXL_20210731_172343895.jpgPXL_20210731_172449495.jpg



CDKII from a 550SX. Was rebuilt 2 years ago and then put on the shelf for storage. Incudes F/A. $110 shipped to US.



PXL_20210731_172732212.jpgPXL_20210731_172744529.jpg



I accept paypal or venmo.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules