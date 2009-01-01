|
need help 98 xp electrical issues
I have a 98 xp that is having starter issues. Starter will turn a revolution or so, pause, turn over a little pause, repeat. I've replace starter, soleniod, swapped mpems both wire harnesses, swapped magneto cover, swapped flywheel and cup. It turns over just fine if plug is removed from magneto housing. I have matching skis so its somewhat easy to swap parts between skis cuase the other is perfect. Anybody ever have this problem. I'm ready just to put in an extra start switch straight to solenoid becasue it will start if bypass
