Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: need help 98 xp electrical issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location ohio Age 61 Posts 7 need help 98 xp electrical issues I have a 98 xp that is having starter issues. Starter will turn a revolution or so, pause, turn over a little pause, repeat. I've replace starter, soleniod, swapped mpems both wire harnesses, swapped magneto cover, swapped flywheel and cup. It turns over just fine if plug is removed from magneto housing. I have matching skis so its somewhat easy to swap parts between skis cuase the other is perfect. Anybody ever have this problem. I'm ready just to put in an extra start switch straight to solenoid becasue it will start if bypass Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules