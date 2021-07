Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 items #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2008 Location MT Posts 308 X2 items













X2 covers- both are faded but have no holes. -$200 each +shipping



X2 driveshaft- $180 each + ship



X2 rideplates -$50 +ship



X2 fuel door -$90 +ship



Jetlyne reduction nozzle -$175+ ship



X2 shaved dash mold - $50 + ship



750 sx/sxi cover (no holes) - $150+ ship





