 Kawasaki gas cap
  Today, 11:32 AM #1
    jo5hi3
    jo5hi3 is online now
    PWCToday Regular jo5hi3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    north carolina
    Posts
    93

    Kawasaki gas cap

    Looking for a billet cap. Let me know what you have.
  Today, 01:34 PM #2
    SCC_583
    SCC_583 is online now
    Resident Guru SCC_583's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    arkansas
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1,017

    Re: Kawasaki gas cap

    Nasty nick motorsports on ebay has them very reasonable. And is an excellent seller. Super fast shipping
    1986' fisher price big wheel
  Today, 01:45 PM #3
    jo5hi3
    jo5hi3 is online now
    PWCToday Regular jo5hi3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    north carolina
    Posts
    93

    Re: Kawasaki gas cap

    Quote Originally Posted by SCC_583 View Post
    Nasty nick motorsports on ebay has them very reasonable. And is an excellent seller. Super fast shipping

    Yup, found all the options on ebay. I just figured I would give a forum member the opportunity to take my money first.
