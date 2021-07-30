|
PWCToday Newbie
Water pump delete/turbo lines
I recently picked up a Weber motor with a water pump delete and aftermarket turbo/ecu. Anyone have any experience with this sort of setup? Im having a hard time with the turbo lines as well, theyre different and theres more of them than oem.
