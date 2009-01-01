Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 SC Impeller replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Midwest Posts 10 650 SC Impeller replacement Greetings,



Sometime I would like to replace the impeller in my Chicken with an aftermarket. I have the new impeller but I've been looking for step by steps on how to do it. My understanding is that the pump needs to be removed and can be a bit tricky since, besides it being bolted onto the hull, it's also glued or siliconed? Once the pump is out, it looks pretty straight forward as long as you have a vice and that special tool.



Questions:



1. Does this have a wear ring that I should replace the same time I'm doing the impeller?

2. What product does one use to "reglue" the pump back onto the hull?

3. What is the torque setting one should use when installing the replacement impeller?

4. Is there anything else, maintenancewise I should do while I have the pump removed?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules