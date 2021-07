Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: re; cometic head gasket on a 1200 non-pv engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 99 re; cometic head gasket on a 1200 non-pv engine does anyone know if the 'orientation' tab on this head gasket faces the Mag or PTO? or have a pic of the gasket itself? I emailed cometic but no reply after 4 days. 1999 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons

2004 Seadoo 3D - stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules