Hello all. I bought a used Kawasaki 1100. the gauge display is scratched so badly it's almost impossible to see any of the information displayed. I am considering trying to sand the plastic surface of the display like you would a headlight on a vehicle. Has anyone tried to restore the display or done anything similar? Other options maybe? I would just replace it, but everything works (as far as I can tell), I just can't see anything easily.

Thanks!