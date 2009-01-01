|
|
-
Kawasaki gauge\display scratched badly
Hello all. I bought a used Kawasaki 1100. the gauge display is scratched so badly it's almost impossible to see any of the information displayed. I am considering trying to sand the plastic surface of the display like you would a headlight on a vehicle. Has anyone tried to restore the display or done anything similar? Other options maybe? I would just replace it, but everything works (as far as I can tell), I just can't see anything easily.
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules