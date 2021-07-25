Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 GT yellow 587 to 717 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Sebring, FL Age 39 Posts 112 1990 GT yellow 587 to 717 I love 90s SeaDoo's and miss my others. So this popped up and had to pick it up. A 90 GT for 250 with a tore apart motor that the owner was going to replace the starter then lost interest. The hull is in good shape and I always wanted the original GT. I was just going to get a new yellow 587 to replace the old motor, but I was thinking of since it's already tore apart, what is needed parts wise to replace the yellow 587 with a 717?20210725_132945.jpg 1995 SEA-DOO SPX :

-stock- 52.4 mph GPS sold







1990 SEA-DOO GT SEA-DOO Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules