I love 90s SeaDoo's and miss my others. So this popped up and had to pick it up. A 90 GT for 250 with a tore apart motor that the owner was going to replace the starter then lost interest. The hull is in good shape and I always wanted the original GT. I was just going to get a new yellow 587 to replace the old motor, but I was thinking of since it's already tore apart, what is needed parts wise to replace the yellow 587 with a 717?20210725_132945.jpg