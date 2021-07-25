|
|
-
1990 GT yellow 587 to 717
I love 90s SeaDoo's and miss my others. So this popped up and had to pick it up. A 90 GT for 250 with a tore apart motor that the owner was going to replace the starter then lost interest. The hull is in good shape and I always wanted the original GT. I was just going to get a new yellow 587 to replace the old motor, but I was thinking of since it's already tore apart, what is needed parts wise to replace the yellow 587 with a 717?20210725_132945.jpg
1995
SEA-DOO SPX
:
-stock- 52.4 mph GPS sold
1990 SEA-DOO GT
