Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Lake Powell is in trouble!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location Page, Az Age 65 Posts 327 Lake Powell is in trouble!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! If you are planning a vacation to Powell, Bring your 4x4 to launch. water levels are at AN EXTREME LOW!!!! most all southern ramps scheduled to close mid august to all watercraft. ssssaaadd situation. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 57 Posts 30,485 Re: Lake Powell is in trouble!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No better at Mead. Feds are going to declare a water emergency, maybe all the California folks will finally have to conserve like we have for 20 years. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules