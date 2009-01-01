 Lake Powell is in trouble!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  Today, 09:41 PM #1
    terkkata
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Page, Az
    Lake Powell is in trouble!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    If you are planning a vacation to Powell, Bring your 4x4 to launch. water levels are at AN EXTREME LOW!!!! most all southern ramps scheduled to close mid august to all watercraft. ssssaaadd situation.
  Today, 09:57 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Re: Lake Powell is in trouble!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    No better at Mead. Feds are going to declare a water emergency, maybe all the California folks will finally have to conserve like we have for 20 years.
