Please help 787 won't rev to max rpm

Hello



I dont post questions ever because my 96 gsx's usually run flawless. I lurk on here alot because there's a lot of knowledge here. I have searched the issue but not finding any solutions.



I have two '96 gsx's that have developed the exact same issue. Neither one will tach too 7200 rpm. They will only hit 5500 5600 rpm. I have checked and cleaned the rave valves, checked the carbs, (rebuilt with Mikuni kits last season) checked plugs and compression both engines over 145 psi. Checked voltage regulator rectifier. My one ski will hit 7000 rpm coming out of the hole but will settle back too 5500. Last season they both would tach 7200 rpm.



