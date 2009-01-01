Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 GTX- great power- no propulsion. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Albany, OR Posts 2 96 GTX- great power- no propulsion. Ive been a viewer on this site for about two years but my first post. Still teaching myself about my machine. Took it out on the lake this past weekend and it ran great all weekend, but midway through a ride I lost propulsion. I still have great engine power, idol is great, and when I hold down the throttle it sounds and feels like its going to takeoff but I just never get above about 15 mph. To cruise back to the boat, I gradually got up to about 25 miles an hour after a couple of minutes, but every time I throw down the throttle, the engine just revs really loud and I dont go any faster.



Ive looked underneath the hill and there is nothing inside of the intake. Ive also lifted out the plastic covering over the driveshaft and there is nothing wrapped up in there. Ive included a few pictures and are happy to take more if anybody wouldt mind offering some assistance. Thank you!



819B8887-20A0-4066-97FC-63C27730ED27.jpeg99EF06D3-533A-4BF4-90BC-279AC43923D4.jpeg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Albany, OR Posts 2 Re: 96 GTX- great power- no propulsion. Update:



I’ve found a piece of hard black plastic that is lodged up in the rear end. It’s hard to try and get that far in with a screw driver to try and break it up and get out. Is the back end of this ski a pain to take apart and put back together?F440B927-EEEA-424C-A0E4-300701811ECF.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules