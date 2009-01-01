Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki 650 pump questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 89 kawasaki 650 pump questions Hi, I have a '91 sea couch and a '90 stand up. I have removed impellers and R&R'd the pumps but have never dealt with the bearings/seals in the pumps; always send them to a pro. Want to tackle this myself so have a couple of (possibly stupid ) questions:



There are 2 metal bushings in the seals on either "end" of the series of seals/bearings. When the impeller is on and everything is tight, are they supposed to spin. One of mine(at the tail cone end) is and the pump is making a grinding noise and I don't know if that is the problem or not.



Are there any exploded view pictures of a 650 pump showing all of what is in there seal/bearing wise?



What is the best way to remove the bearings/seals? I was told that a small 90 degree cats claw crow bar might be a good way to get the "top" ones on each end?



