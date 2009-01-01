Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: KAWASAKI SXR-800 Battery issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location ON Age 24 Posts 1 KAWASAKI SXR-800 Battery issues I have a sxr-800 kawasaki and I've been having a little problem here just recently I haven't been by the cottage in 3 weeks and when I went back to use it.. it was absolutely dead nothing happened when I pressed the start button. I ended up putting a booster on it to get it started and it started in a second but when I disconnected the booster the engine would just die.. what's the problem you think? Is it the stator? Or what im lost right now #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 57 Posts 30,482 Re: KAWASAKI SXR-800 Battery issues The battery itself. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

