 KAWASAKI SXR-800 Battery issues
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:06 PM #1
    TylerColeOwen
    TylerColeOwen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    ON
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1

    KAWASAKI SXR-800 Battery issues

    I have a sxr-800 kawasaki and I've been having a little problem here just recently I haven't been by the cottage in 3 weeks and when I went back to use it.. it was absolutely dead nothing happened when I pressed the start button. I ended up putting a booster on it to get it started and it started in a second but when I disconnected the booster the engine would just die.. what's the problem you think? Is it the stator? Or what im lost right now
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:35 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    30,482

    Re: KAWASAKI SXR-800 Battery issues

    The battery itself.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 