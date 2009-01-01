 FS: Hot Products 44mm Mikuni carb. adapter for K&N filter
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:47 PM #1
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    904

    FS: Hot Products 44mm Mikuni carb. adapter for K&N filter

    If this ad is up, this item is still available.

    Quantity 1: NOS New aftermarket Hot Products brand 4 bolt, 44mm, Mikuni carburetor adapter for K&N filter.

    Part number: 50-862.

    $50 OBO. shipped UPS ground.

    If you are ready to purchase send me a PM with a link to this ad so I know the exact item you are interested in purchasing.

    Cash, Paypal, and Venmo payment accepted.

    Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if interested in local pickup.

    If this ad is up, this item is still available.

    A0EC57FB-AB91-44AE-9A6F-303F29B90B61.jpeg

    A92D2642-F5C0-42D7-847A-1D58EA2C1173.jpeg
    Last edited by 1983; Today at 12:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 