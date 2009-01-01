Thread: JS550 Crank

|
|
JS550 Crank
I need a crank. I cant believe the prices and lead time. I had the jigs for my press and use to build and weld my own. Was quoted $300 just to tear it down and inspect. Inspect what, its bad and needs new bearings. Any ideas?
Re: JS550 Crank
Replace it , good used , if going in reed motor , new only
