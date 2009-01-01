Thread: JS550 Crank

 JS550 Crank
  Today, 12:03 PM
    Dewey.elsik
    Dewey.elsik is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Georgetown
    Age
    58
    Posts
    4

    JS550 Crank

    I need a crank. I cant believe the prices and lead time. I had the jigs for my press and use to build and weld my own. Was quoted $300 just to tear it down and inspect. Inspect what, its bad and needs new bearings. Any ideas?


  Today, 12:22 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    2,752

    Re: JS550 Crank

    Replace it , good used , if going in reed motor , new only
