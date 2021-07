Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Leg drags and body turns #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location On the water Posts 1,069 Leg drags and body turns Learning from Legends: Vintage Riding Styles



https://www.vintagejetski.com/learni...-riding-style/





Chris Fischetti.JPG







VintageJetSki.com

JS 400 Original 1973, number 414

JS 440 Stock

PJS 550 - Fully blown race engine! Built by Ed Miller

2001 Seadoo XP Ltd Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules