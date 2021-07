Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb: Kawasaki 3 bolt 650/750 exhaust manifold.. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location Salem, OR Age 38 Posts 358 Wtb: Kawasaki 3 bolt 650/750 exhaust manifold.. Looking for an OEM diverted Kawasaki or aftermarket 3 hole 650/750 exhaust manifold in good usable condition. Thanks #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 620 Re: Wtb: Kawasaki 3 bolt 650/750 exhaust manifold.. There's a bunch on ebay. But people think they are gold usually around $100 #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,309 Re: Wtb: Kawasaki 3 bolt 650/750 exhaust manifold.. Is this the style you're looking for? It's diverted w/ three bolts to block, four bolts to head pipe.



