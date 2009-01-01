|
|
-
Js300 Voltage regulator
Hi
My Js300 is not charging and i am getting about 50v out from the coil at high rpm so i think my regulator is bad, i also have a used spare one but non of them have continuity between the orange and green wires wich they should have according to my manual, can i put a 440-550 or 650 regulator?
If not does anyone have one for sale, preferable in Europe.
The ones i have say: sh527a-12 5.D and Sh527a-12B 7.1
//Adam C
