|
|
-
Water Regulator Valve Siphons after shutdown (1996 Challenger, 787 x 1)
Greetings, hope this is the right section for this!
Been exercising my 1996 Challenger, after numerous repairs*. It developed a
siphoning-after-shutdown problem sometime last year (very limited use), and
I never tracked it down. It's different from the normal post-shutdown draining
of the coolant system--this water flow goes on and on, for several minutes,
and re-starting is difficult; I'm guessing the continued seawater flow is filling
waterbox and tuned pipe, creating excess backpressure.
This week I found I could pinch the inlet hose on the regulator valve, and it
would break the flow (it's audible, water dribbling into waterbox). It will
resume siphoning as soon as I stop pinching that hose.
I added a raw water strainer on the pump send line, a few years ago
(and boat ran fine without any siphoning), and unscrewing the filter
cup will break the siphon. So, it is siphoning from the pump, and dropping
it into the water box.
I'm not sure if I monkeyed up the water regulator valve last year, or
if something else 'created' the siphon situation. All the hoses from pump
are where they've been for years, prior to the siphoning starting up.
Does anyone have a legible diagram of the internal assy of the water
regulator valve? For example, how many steel washers should there
be in there--if only one, does it sit under the slotted head of the
stainless pin, or is it slid onto shaft of pin, before pin is threaded into
the bellows cap?
Any thoughts, comments, suggestions are welcome
*Replaced battery cables/primary power wiring, replaced starter,
rebuilt carbs, checked/changed pump bearing oil.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- SURFnTURF,
- wmazz
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules