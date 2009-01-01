Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water Regulator Valve Siphons after shutdown (1996 Challenger, 787 x 1) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2007 Location GA Posts 84 Water Regulator Valve Siphons after shutdown (1996 Challenger, 787 x 1) Greetings, hope this is the right section for this!



Been exercising my 1996 Challenger, after numerous repairs*. It developed a

siphoning-after-shutdown problem sometime last year (very limited use), and

I never tracked it down. It's different from the normal post-shutdown draining

of the coolant system--this water flow goes on and on, for several minutes,

and re-starting is difficult; I'm guessing the continued seawater flow is filling

waterbox and tuned pipe, creating excess backpressure.



This week I found I could pinch the inlet hose on the regulator valve, and it

would break the flow (it's audible, water dribbling into waterbox). It will

resume siphoning as soon as I stop pinching that hose.



I added a raw water strainer on the pump send line, a few years ago

(and boat ran fine without any siphoning), and unscrewing the filter

cup will break the siphon. So, it is siphoning from the pump, and dropping

it into the water box.



I'm not sure if I monkeyed up the water regulator valve last year, or

if something else 'created' the siphon situation. All the hoses from pump

are where they've been for years, prior to the siphoning starting up.



Does anyone have a legible diagram of the internal assy of the water

regulator valve? For example, how many steel washers should there

be in there--if only one, does it sit under the slotted head of the

stainless pin, or is it slid onto shaft of pin, before pin is threaded into

the bellows cap?



Any thoughts, comments, suggestions are welcome





*Replaced battery cables/primary power wiring, replaced starter,

rebuilt carbs, checked/changed pump bearing oil. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) SURFnTURF, wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules