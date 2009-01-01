Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 440/550 D&G Pipe reviews? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location SE WI Posts 5 440/550 D&G Pipe reviews? Im wondering if anyone has any info on D&G pipes for the 440 or 550. Ive never heard of them and nothing is coming up on the google machine. Has anyone had one, or know the specs on them?

thanks in advance! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 61 Posts 2,852 Blog Entries 6 Re: 440/550 D&G Pipe reviews? I think the DG pipe was the same pipe FPP sold to everybody.

Mariner for instance.



If it is the same pipe, they were not good, and because they

had a stamped headpipe they often had water leaks into the

pipe tha caused a power loss.



The over-laping coupler caused cracks.



A picture would confirm help for the ID.



But there were no good pipes sold by the major companies

before 1986 (inc PJS).





Bill M.



Don't install an early pipe on a 550. The manufactures didn't

understand the differences between the 440 & 550 pumps. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 10:13 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





