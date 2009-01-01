|
440/550 D&G Pipe reviews?
Im wondering if anyone has any info on D&G pipes for the 440 or 550. Ive never heard of them and nothing is coming up on the google machine. Has anyone had one, or know the specs on them?
thanks in advance!
Re: 440/550 D&G Pipe reviews?
I think the DG pipe was the same pipe FPP sold to everybody.
Mariner for instance.
If it is the same pipe, they were not good, and because they
had a stamped headpipe they often had water leaks into the
pipe tha caused a power loss.
The over-laping coupler caused cracks.
A picture would confirm help for the ID.
But there were no good pipes sold by the major companies
before 1986 (inc PJS).
Bill M.
Don't install an early pipe on a 550. The manufactures didn't
understand the differences between the 440 & 550 pumps.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Re: 440/550 D&G Pipe reviews?
Thanks Bill, I was suspecting as much but I found one on eBay and was wondering what was up since I couldn’t find any info about it at all. It was for an 89 js440 but after your input I’ll hold off. What do you think the best pipe is for the 440?
