I have looked in the Carb Tuning article in the Forum: Tech Articles, Threads & FAQ and on the internet, and I can't find a video of someone tuning a CDK II carburetor.

I rebuilt the carb in my 1993 550sx and am at a loss how to tune it.

Group K's write up is the best I have seen but a video so I could hear and see what it sounds like as it is tuned would be very helpful.

Anybody have any links to good write ups or videos?