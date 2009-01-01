Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Novi 48s question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 41 Posts 263 Novi 48s question This is the first time I've ever used Novi carbs. I'm running a fuel cell and broke my return from carbs bulkhead fitting. Wanted to start ski for first time since re-assembly, so I just pushed the two return lines into a water bottle. Took a few tries to get it started but now it starts easily and idles fine but I have to shut it off after about 15 seconds of running because the 20oz water bottle is full to the top from the fuel coming from the return lines. Is this normal, do they flow that much fuel thru the return lines? I've ran oem sxr carbs on this previously and have ran them into a bottle before and almost nothing comes out of the return line off those. If normal I guess it won't matter when new fitting arrives to go straight back into the fuel cell, but it just seems like that's excessive seeing it fill the 20oz bottle in approx 12-15 seconds. Last edited by vocalDyslexic; Today at 06:54 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

