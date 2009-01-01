Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,308 550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds I'm in the process of changing my dual Keihins to single Mikuni SBN 44 on my SP 750. I removed the old intake manifold and I suspect it's a big pin manifold (green) with smaller intake ports (block side) and the cross-over tube between the manifold chambers.



My questions are: Is there a significant difference between big pin and small pin dual intake manifolds? And if so, is this mismatch of manifold and engine giving less than optimal performance?



Hoping some of you that are much smarter than me about this might have some insights to share.



DSCN4466.JPG DSCN4467.JPG I'll quit before I sit~~~ #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 57 Posts 9,284 Re: 550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds The duals for big pin motors used smaller passages and reed stuffers, the small pin motors were larger with no stuffers. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,308 Re: 550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds Thanks Kurt,



Thanks Kurt,

There are no reed stuffers in my setup just the reed cages. I'm hoping that changing this mismatch will improve the ski's performance. I should know in a week or so when all parts have arrived, been installed, and I can get to the lake.

