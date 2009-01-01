I'm in the process of changing my dual Keihins to single Mikuni SBN 44 on my SP 750. I removed the old intake manifold and I suspect it's a big pin manifold (green) with smaller intake ports (block side) and the cross-over tube between the manifold chambers.
My questions are: Is there a significant difference between big pin and small pin dual intake manifolds? And if so, is this mismatch of manifold and engine giving less than optimal performance?
Hoping some of you that are much smarter than me about this might have some insights to share.
