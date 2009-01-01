 550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds
  Today, 04:23 PM #1
    FOG
    Join Date
    May 2004
    Location
    Mesquite, NV
    Posts
    550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds

    I'm in the process of changing my dual Keihins to single Mikuni SBN 44 on my SP 750. I removed the old intake manifold and I suspect it's a big pin manifold (green) with smaller intake ports (block side) and the cross-over tube between the manifold chambers.

    My questions are: Is there a significant difference between big pin and small pin dual intake manifolds? And if so, is this mismatch of manifold and engine giving less than optimal performance?

    Hoping some of you that are much smarter than me about this might have some insights to share.

  Today, 07:48 PM #2
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    57
    Posts
    Re: 550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds

    The duals for big pin motors used smaller passages and reed stuffers, the small pin motors were larger with no stuffers.
  Today, 08:43 PM #3
    FOG
    Join Date
    May 2004
    Location
    Mesquite, NV
    Posts
    Re: 550/750 SP Conversion - Question About Dual vs Single Intake Manifolds

    Thanks Kurt,

    There are no reed stuffers in my setup just the reed cages. I'm hoping that changing this mismatch will improve the ski's performance. I should know in a week or so when all parts have arrived, been installed, and I can get to the lake.
