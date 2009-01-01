 can I use an stx 1100 DI bottom end for a stx 1100 carburated for a rebuild?
    can I use an stx 1100 DI bottom end for a stx 1100 carburated for a rebuild?

    What are the differences the part numbers are the same except one number. carb is 14001-5362 where the DI is 14001-5372 they are 1 year apart...anyone have any input? crankshaft has identical part number....trying to get a buddies engine back together or find a reasonable replacement. Any help would be great!!!! I think it would work but don't want him to put out money for the complete bottom end I found if they are not compatible. We have the intake and electronics to switch over..flywheel ect. please give me some feedback !!! thanks!!!
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
    Re: can I use an stx 1100 DI bottom end for a stx 1100 carburated for a rebuild?

    It looks like only difference is the DI upper case has no pulse fitting which makes sense...the carb upper case has one. Would it be a big deal to drill that hole and press a pulse fitting in?
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
