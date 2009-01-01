|
1987 JS550 Stop Switch Relay Operation
Long story short, my ski is a 1987 JS550 that I received in pieces and traded a 6 pack of Oberon for 7 or 8 years ago. After an engine rebuild and some TLC its given me years of pleasure with the typical small fixes here and there to keep it running well.
Then this year I take it out and it starts but then dies after 2 sec to 5 min of running. Flat out dies, no stumbling, no restart unless engine completely stopped. Not bad gas, not a bad battery and all grounds/connections are good. Stop switch relay right?
So I take apart my ebox tonight and it looks like a relic from the Edmund Fitzgerald inside
complete with a slurry of wet red rust.
682E7B55-85EF-4D25-A736-ED2BDAC4E6BA.jpeg
After cleaning what I can and starting to dissect it, I find that the Black/white wire coming from the stop switch relay is pinched between the rectifier and ebox body where the starter relay post exits
it makes me wonder if that was being shorted to ground somehow. Then I look at the schematic and cant figure out whether that being grounded or not would actually be a problem.
Schematic:
8766319F-A2E7-4B49-A495-ADD7C452D072.jpeg
So before I dig deeper, Im wondering if anyone can comment on how the stop switch relay actually works. Does it essentially pull the Black/white wire to ground when the switch is pressed thus disabling the spark? Is there any way to check the performance of the relay while out of the ski? Is it a solenoid or solid state/delayed such that a intermittent switch press results in a latched shutdown without the need to hold down the kill switch?
Thanks!
Re: 1987 JS550 Stop Switch Relay Operation
Motocross bikes, chainsaws, and many other 2 strokes had a simple kill
switch. Press the button long enough and the engine eventually died.
But if you released the kill button while the engine was still rotating, the
engine would restart.
The original JS400, and JS440 had a mechanical on-off switch. I believe
that was changed in 1982 when they released the JS550.
The stop switch relay eliminated the need for the large on-off switch,
and only required a quick button press to kill the engine. Once the kill
button was momentarily depressed, the relay was triggered and it shut
the engine off.
It might just be a simple circuit with an SCR. I have never replaced one.
Black with a white stripe is the Kawasaki wire color for the kill switch.
It is more likely that the ignition coil, exciter coil, or pulser coil is the
cause. Rust will eventually kill the coils.
Take a pair of old spark plugs, and bend the bridges back completely,
and test for weak spark.
Bill M.
An A/C voltage test on the stator's ignition coils is a better test than
an ohm test.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
