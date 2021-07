Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Xp pump stud #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location fox river IL Posts 16 Xp pump stud Anybody know how the pump studs on a 95 Xp are held, attached to the body?

thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,542 Re: Xp pump stud They are screwed into an aluminum plate that is glassed into the hull when it is laid up. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

Thanks, mines stripped out think I should just run a bolt through?

