Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Removing WaveVenture 1100 engine -- what else should I do once it's out? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location New Jersey Age 37 Posts 8 Removing WaveVenture 1100 engine -- what else should I do once it's out? I blew both rear seals on my 1996 Waveventure 1100, so I'm pulling the engine to replace them. Since the motor will be out, is there anything I should take a look at or pre-emptively repair while it's out?



I'm going to take a look at the midshaft bearing but I'm wondering if this model is prone to any other types of failure (not including the rear seals of course)



Thank you #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,609 Re: Removing WaveVenture 1100 engine -- what else should I do once it's out? Clean out the carbon from the starter and put fresh grease in the ends.



Also, have fun with that, pulling the 1100 from the Waveventure hull is a *****! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

