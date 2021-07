Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 stx15f not charging #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location New York Posts 3 2010 stx15f not charging I have a 2010 stx 15f that is not charging the battery.

Swapped out the Voltage regulator, checked the battery terminals. Checked the stator . Runs great on the water til you shut it off. When you go to restart it the battery is very weak???

Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules