07emeBroch2.jpg
Picked up a 2010 ish EME Q8 with a VERY low hour polaris 800 in it. Fully built to the kilt. Crank is currently out for rebuild, I'm doing the carbs tomorrow, top end has been refreshed. Ski looks great, really interested to ride it. As far as I can tell it's just a stock stroke 1 mil over octane engine but I was curious if any stragglers or OG's here had more information. Pricing, opinions, anything. Seems like a pretty well built rig, I'm excited to get it on the water.
217482841_976147603151533_7773802352359401883_n.jpg 217145490_2925669454387449_5128435637705808431_n.jpg 217787841_932377143997452_1006384697708293597_n.jpg