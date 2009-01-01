Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for any info on EME 800 polaris engines #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 979 Looking for any info on EME 800 polaris engines 07emeBroch2.jpg



Picked up a 2010 ish EME Q8 with a VERY low hour polaris 800 in it. Fully built to the kilt. Crank is currently out for rebuild, I'm doing the carbs tomorrow, top end has been refreshed. Ski looks great, really interested to ride it. As far as I can tell it's just a stock stroke 1 mil over octane engine but I was curious if any stragglers or OG's here had more information. Pricing, opinions, anything. Seems like a pretty well built rig, I'm excited to get it on the water.



217482841_976147603151533_7773802352359401883_n.jpg 217145490_2925669454387449_5128435637705808431_n.jpg 217787841_932377143997452_1006384697708293597_n.jpg 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules