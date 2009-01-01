|
|
-
1997 Seadoo GTX Won't Rev Up
I am having issues with my 97 GTX. The ski won't rev past 3500 when in the water. It does rev up to 6900 when the impeller is out of the water (jumping a wave). Its stays that high until you let off the gas. I am in the process of rebuilding the raves. Compression is fine. I can spin the impeller shaft by hand with the spark plugs out. Would bad raves cause a rev limit issue? I tried the rectifier trick to see if my rectifier was bad, but that wasn't it. The battery was fully charged. There was good gas in the tank. Where should I start?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1997 Seadoo GTX Won't Rev Up
Well, it's 24 years old......how recently were the carbs rebuilt?
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules