2000 Seadoo GTX Fuel Baffle Question
Hi,
I need to replace the fuel baffle on my 2000 Seadoo GTX ME 951. Two of the fuel lines are larger than the standard GTX. I ordered a used baffle that does work, but all the fittings on the baffle are the 1/4'' barbs. Would the 951 be ok with using that baffle to make it work. I am having a hard time finding the correct fuel baffle.
Thanks,
Chris L.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2000 Seadoo GTX Fuel Baffle Question
What's wrong with the old one? The soldering of the F1 fuse is discussed several places online and an easy repair.....and new floats are readily available.
The fuel switch is also 5/16.
Realistically it should flow enough fuel.
https://youtu.be/UntxmG_VSTM
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
