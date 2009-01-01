Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 Seadoo GTX Fuel Baffle Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Worley Age 35 Posts 2 2000 Seadoo GTX Fuel Baffle Question Hi,



I need to replace the fuel baffle on my 2000 Seadoo GTX ME 951. Two of the fuel lines are larger than the standard GTX. I ordered a used baffle that does work, but all the fittings on the baffle are the 1/4'' barbs. Would the 951 be ok with using that baffle to make it work. I am having a hard time finding the correct fuel baffle.



Thanks,



Chris L. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,605 Re: 2000 Seadoo GTX Fuel Baffle Question What's wrong with the old one? The soldering of the F1 fuse is discussed several places online and an easy repair.....and new floats are readily available.

The fuel switch is also 5/16.



Realistically it should flow enough fuel.



https://youtu.be/UntxmG_VSTM http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

