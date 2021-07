Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ď95 Xp pump stud spins #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location fox river IL Posts 12 Ď95 Xp pump stud spins Ď95 Xp. I spun the pump stud #211300018 out. I canít find whatís supposed to hold it in. Canít find in the manual.Is it a nut embedded in the hull? Iím sure I shouldnít run it with 3 studs holding it in.

