Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Kawi SXR 800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2002 Location NYC Posts 3 2007 Kawi SXR 800 2007 Kawasaki SX-R800 Standup Jetski. Original Owner. Stock Ski with TBM Ride plate, Scoop Grate, Skat Trak 9/17 Prop



Will need front Piston replaced and have Cylinder Bored or resleeve. Engine was rebuilt 2 years ago. Looks like it suffered detonation damage on exhaust side of piston. I shut it off as soon as it happned and was towed back to the dock. I dont have the time to repair right now and bought a new sxr 1500



Loacted on New York $3800

