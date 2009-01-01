 2007 Kawi SXR 800
    2007 Kawi SXR 800

    2007 Kawasaki SX-R800 Standup Jetski. Original Owner. Stock Ski with TBM Ride plate, Scoop Grate, Skat Trak 9/17 Prop

    Will need front Piston replaced and have Cylinder Bored or resleeve. Engine was rebuilt 2 years ago. Looks like it suffered detonation damage on exhaust side of piston. I shut it off as soon as it happned and was towed back to the dock. I dont have the time to repair right now and bought a new sxr 1500

    Located in New York $3800
