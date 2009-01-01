I have been reading a number of post regarding doing this. I think I need to replace a bad stator.
I got a good idea how to do this but I have a few questions.
- do not split the pipe.
- take the rotor out before using the puller tool.
- remove the front motor mount.
- raise front of motor to be able to remove cover
My question here is - if the mount is removed will that screw up the pump alignment or not? I would rather not have to realign the motor which in my previous experience is a true PITA.
Any other points I should keep in mind?
Thanks.