Stator/flywheel removal 2005 Sportster LE DI

I have been reading a number of post regarding doing this. I think I need to replace a bad stator.

I got a good idea how to do this but I have a few questions.



- do not split the pipe.

- take the rotor out before using the puller tool.

- remove the front motor mount.

- raise front of motor to be able to remove cover

My question here is - if the mount is removed will that screw up the pump alignment or not? I would rather not have to realign the motor which in my previous experience is a true PITA.

Any other points I should keep in mind?

