 550 Ebox - Recommend replace parts?
  Today, 09:55 AM
    mbshaw88
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    39

    550 Ebox - Recommend replace parts?

    Since I've got my ski torn down doing some engine work, thought it might be a good time to finally replace the broken Ebox plastic pass through fittings.

    While I'm in the ebox anyway is there anything I might as well replace?
    Or should I just leave a running ski alone and don't fix what ain't broke?

    Everything looks to be original from 87

  Today, 11:16 AM
    E350
    I dream skis E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    614

    Re: 550 Ebox - Recommend replace parts?

    I bought oem Kawasaki last month from Partzilla.com but there are billet versions which Jet Maniac and John Zigler (Watcon) sell.
  Today, 11:41 AM
    E350
    I dream skis E350's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    614

    Re: 550 Ebox - Recommend replace parts?

    Screenshot 2021-07-21 083701.png
    https://www.partzilla.com/catalog/ka.../electric-case
