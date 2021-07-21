|
550 Ebox - Recommend replace parts?
Since I've got my ski torn down doing some engine work, thought it might be a good time to finally replace the broken Ebox plastic pass through fittings.
While I'm in the ebox anyway is there anything I might as well replace?
Or should I just leave a running ski alone and don't fix what ain't broke?
Everything looks to be original from 87
I dream skis
Re: 550 Ebox - Recommend replace parts?
I bought oem Kawasaki last month from Partzilla.com but there are billet versions which Jet Maniac and John Zigler (Watcon) sell.
I dream skis
Re: 550 Ebox - Recommend replace parts?
Learning Slowly...
