 Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:57 PM
    deftones1868
    Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold

    Dont need diverter or anything fancy just a regular ole 650 manifold. Need it shipped out asap
  Yesterday, 10:15 PM
    boat339
    Re: Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold

    Text me I'll hook ya up 5179371517
  Yesterday, 10:35 PM
    deftones1868
    Re: Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold

    Exhaust manifold - sorry forgot to put that in there
