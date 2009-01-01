Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 35 Posts 398 Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold Dont need diverter or anything fancy just a regular ole 650 manifold. Need it shipped out asap #2 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location Brooklyn MI Age 46 Posts 684 Re: Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold Text me I'll hook ya up 5179371517 #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 35 Posts 398 Re: Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold Exhaust manifold - sorry forgot to put that in there Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules