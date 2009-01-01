|
Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold
Dont need diverter or anything fancy just a regular ole 650 manifold. Need it shipped out asap
I dream skis
Re: Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold
Text me I'll hook ya up 5179371517
Re: Wtb: stock Kawasaki 650 manifold
Exhaust manifold - sorry forgot to put that in there
