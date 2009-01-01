|
|
-
Kawasaki TS650 NO SPARK
Hello,
Currently trying to get a TS650 running that was given to me. It had no spark. I am after ordering in both a new aftermarket CDI coil box and an aftermarket stator. I also have the stock stator and another ebox.
The best I can get out of any combination of items above is a weak spark on one plug wire (with no plug or boots) and a very weak spark on the other plug wire (with no plug or boots) with the new aftermarket CDI. I cannot get anything out of both stock CDI's
The AC voltage on the purple wire off the stator is 15.5-16.5VAC on the new aftermarket stator and 17.5VAC on the stock stator.
I am not currently using the handle bar controls for bench testing, just leaving the kill switch unplugged and shorting the 2 wires for the solenoid.
I have the resistance values off all components, I can attach if needed.
Is there anything else I can try? or is this POS self aware and doesn't want to work?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules