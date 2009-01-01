Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki TS650 NO SPARK #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Newfoundland, Canada Posts 7 Kawasaki TS650 NO SPARK Hello,



Currently trying to get a TS650 running that was given to me. It had no spark. I am after ordering in both a new aftermarket CDI coil box and an aftermarket stator. I also have the stock stator and another ebox.



The best I can get out of any combination of items above is a weak spark on one plug wire (with no plug or boots) and a very weak spark on the other plug wire (with no plug or boots) with the new aftermarket CDI. I cannot get anything out of both stock CDI's



The AC voltage on the purple wire off the stator is 15.5-16.5VAC on the new aftermarket stator and 17.5VAC on the stock stator.



I am not currently using the handle bar controls for bench testing, just leaving the kill switch unplugged and shorting the 2 wires for the solenoid.



I have the resistance values off all components, I can attach if needed.



Is there anything else I can try? or is this POS self aware and doesn't want to work? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules