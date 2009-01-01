I am tired of fighting with old electrical components - reg/rectifiers - spark coils and wires - MPEMs. Have tried Arieltech MPEM on my 96 XP but not real impressed since I am getting intermittent running issues which are appearing like they are coming from the MPEM. What is out there to make these 787s more reliable and consistent?? MSD, etc. or are the OEM stuff the best. Also big problem is the reg/rectifier - does anybody make an upgrade or better one? The aftermarket ones are so far not worth much.
Maybe the Matt Braley's or others that modify these can help me out. Would like to keep my 787-2 strokes and make them more reliable.