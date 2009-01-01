Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aftermarket MPEMs and Ignition Components 1996-1997 787s #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location South Carolina Age 57 Posts 1,017 Aftermarket MPEMs and Ignition Components 1996-1997 787s I am tired of fighting with old electrical components - reg/rectifiers - spark coils and wires - MPEMs. Have tried Arieltech MPEM on my 96 XP but not real impressed since I am getting intermittent running issues which are appearing like they are coming from the MPEM. What is out there to make these 787s more reliable and consistent?? MSD, etc. or are the OEM stuff the best. Also big problem is the reg/rectifier - does anybody make an upgrade or better one? The aftermarket ones are so far not worth much.



Maybe the Matt Braley's or others that modify these can help me out. Would like to keep my 787-2 strokes and make them more reliable. The thought that leads to no action is not thought - It is dreaming!!

Think Big!!



Some people have hobbies - some people have addictions - I have jet skis!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules