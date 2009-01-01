 Cause of Piston Failure?
    Cause of Piston Failure?

    Any thoughts on what caused this failure?

    2001 GP1200R / Middle Cylinder/ Exhaust side (failure)
    Re: Cause of Piston Failure?

    The Piston Gremlin got it

    Piston Gremlin.jpg

    ASH TRASH
    "This piston crown has an ash color, which shows that the engine has run hot. The ash color is
    actually piston material that has started to flash (melt) and turned to tiny flakes. If this engine
    was run any longer, it probably would've developed a hot spot and hole near the exhaust side
    and failed. The main causes of this problem are too lean carb jetting, too hot spark plug range,
    too far advanced ignition timing, too much compression for the fuel's octane, or a general
    overheating problem."

    Also consider Air Leak and Head Gasket Leak.
