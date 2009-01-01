Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cause of Piston Failure? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Michigan Posts 121 Cause of Piston Failure? Any thoughts on what caused this failure?



2001 GP1200R / Middle Cylinder/ Exhaust side (failure) Attached Images BD339A71-58EA-4D09-AEDD-FE0A4C06313E.jpeg (3.26 MB, 9 views)

BD339A71-58EA-4D09-AEDD-FE0A4C06313E.jpeg (3.26 MB, 9 views) 63B097F6-7F4F-4D2D-91AD-65C4D5683C91.jpeg (3.23 MB, 8 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,396 Re: Cause of Piston Failure? The Piston Gremlin got it



Piston Gremlin.jpg



ASH TRASH

"This piston crown has an ash color, which shows that the engine has run hot. The ash color is

actually piston material that has started to flash (melt) and turned to tiny flakes. If this engine

was run any longer, it probably would've developed a hot spot and hole near the exhaust side

and failed. The main causes of this problem are too lean carb jetting, too hot spark plug range,

too far advanced ignition timing, too much compression for the fuel's octane, or a general

overheating problem."



Also consider Air Leak and Head Gasket Leak. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 08:25 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules