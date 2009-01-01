ASH TRASH
"This piston crown has an ash color, which shows that the engine has run hot. The ash color is
actually piston material that has started to flash (melt) and turned to tiny flakes. If this engine
was run any longer, it probably would've developed a hot spot and hole near the exhaust side
and failed. The main causes of this problem are too lean carb jetting, too hot spark plug range,
too far advanced ignition timing, too much compression for the fuel's octane, or a general
overheating problem."