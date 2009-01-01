Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plans a $200 million expansion at its plant in Lincoln, Nebraska, a move that is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.The company, a subsidiary of Japan-based Kawasaki Heavy Industries, plans to boost over the next 18 months its capacity to make Jet Skis, ATVs and other small vehicles. The expansion will increase its assembly, paint and welding lines as well as bring more automation, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.



https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle...752a92d3d6850f