  Today, 05:17 PM #1
    revvinkevin511
    Sep 2012
    Spokane, WA
    WTB JS 550 impellar and 650 milkuni intake manifold

    WTB JS 550 18, 19 or 15/20 impeller also looking for a 650 intake manifold that will fit sbn 44. If anyone has one they would like to sell let me know. Thank you!
  Today, 05:59 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Aug 2016
    Post falls Idaho
    Re: WTB JS 550 impellar and 650 milkuni intake manifold

    In post falls , have your pjs manifold 44 mik
