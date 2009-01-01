|
WTB JS 550 impellar and 650 milkuni intake manifold
WTB JS 550 18, 19 or 15/20 impeller also looking for a 650 intake manifold that will fit sbn 44. If anyone has one they would like to sell let me know. Thank you!
Re: WTB JS 550 impellar and 650 milkuni intake manifold
In post falls , have your pjs manifold 44 mik
