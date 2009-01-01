Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo Starters GSX 787 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2004 Location Port CLinton, OH Posts 76 Seadoo Starters GSX 787 Does anyone know of any starters that are actually worth buying ? I've been through four starters in the last couple years. Quality means nothing anymore. That goes for the SBT starters also. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,748 Re: Seadoo Starters GSX 787 Good used oe only , denso Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

