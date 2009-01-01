|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2000 seadoo xp dying when giving gas
I just got this ski, rode it 15 mins and it was great. Then it started running rough and died, was cranking slow, dead battery i thought. Battery was 12.40V so kind of low. Got a new better battery and the guy I bought it off changed to the beefier rectifier.
Now it starts up and when I give throttle it runs rough and does, battery is still good when I take it out if the water. The previous owner rebuilt the top end and carbs with oem.
I tend to think it's a fuel or electric problem. Maybe the filters inside the carbs? Thoughts greatly appreciated!
Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules