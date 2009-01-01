Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 seadoo xp dying when giving gas #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location OH Age 40 Posts 15 2000 seadoo xp dying when giving gas I just got this ski, rode it 15 mins and it was great. Then it started running rough and died, was cranking slow, dead battery i thought. Battery was 12.40V so kind of low. Got a new better battery and the guy I bought it off changed to the beefier rectifier.



Now it starts up and when I give throttle it runs rough and does, battery is still good when I take it out if the water. The previous owner rebuilt the top end and carbs with oem.



I tend to think it's a fuel or electric problem. Maybe the filters inside the carbs? Thoughts greatly appreciated!



