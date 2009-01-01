 2000 gtx dies
Thread: 2000 gtx dies

    meskidog1
    2000 gtx dies

    2000 gtx rebuilt carbs and replace dess post. idled and revved fine on trailer but put in water and would shut down electronics as soon as try to rev. Now is getting hard to even start and idle. Anyone have any ides. The dash goes goes out like pulled key the momoent yu pull the throttle
    Myself
    Re: 2000 gtx dies

    Watch voltage with a meter on the battery when you rev it and it dies......what does the voltage do?
