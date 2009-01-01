Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 gtx dies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location ohio Age 61 Posts 3 2000 gtx dies 2000 gtx rebuilt carbs and replace dess post. idled and revved fine on trailer but put in water and would shut down electronics as soon as try to rev. Now is getting hard to even start and idle. Anyone have any ides. The dash goes goes out like pulled key the momoent yu pull the throttle #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,601 Re: 2000 gtx dies Watch voltage with a meter on the battery when you rev it and it dies......what does the voltage do? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



