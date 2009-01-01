Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 and 1999 XP cylinders full of water! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location South Carolina Posts 5 1997 and 1999 XP cylinders full of water! Hi everyone, I took my two Sea Doos out for their first ride since last year. One is a 1997 XP and the other a 1999 XP. They ran good after putting them in at the boat ramp, however after taking a break after riding a for a little while I went to hop back on and both of them wouldn't crank. After pulling them out of the water it I removed both skis spark plugs. And when I would turn them over tons of water was coming out the spark plug holes. Any idea whether is would be a blown gasket or where this leak could be coming from. I find it weird that both skis have the same issue, this being the first ride makes me think that somehow water may have been left in the cylinders or exhaust and frozen over the winter. Every time I pull them out for the winter I make sure to run them for about a minute to blow out all the water. Any advice to help fix them would be amazing. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules