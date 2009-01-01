 First attempted start of JS550
  1. Today, 07:03 PM #1
    Stovebolt
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    Coastal Georgia
    Posts
    9

    First attempted start of JS550

    I finally completed my rebuild of the '88 JS 550. I installed new pulser and exciter coils during the build, bought from ebay. I read the warnings about these possibly being wired backwards but wired them normally and kept my fingers crossed.

    So, everything is back in the ski; I checked that I have spark on both cylinders (but have new sparks on order), poured a little fuel/oil mixture into the carb, sprayed a little starter fluid into the carb, and hit the start button. The engine is spinning but not even sputtering.

    How do I tell if the sparks are firing 90 degrees off? There is no fuel in the ski other than what I poured into the carb. Do I need to prime the fuel system at all?
  2. Today, 07:52 PM #2
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,187

    Re: First attempted start of JS550

    timing light and yes, prime fuel system.
  3. Today, 09:02 PM #3
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,837
    Re: First attempted start of JS550

    Quote Originally Posted by Stovebolt View Post
    I checked that I have spark on both cylinders (but have new sparks on order)
    (1) poured a little fuel/oil mixture into the carb
    (2) sprayed a little starter fluid into the carb
    (3) hit the start button.
    (4) The engine is spinning
    BOOM!

    Great way to create a huge backfire with the
    potential of the waterbox exploding!


    Please be careful, and try not to use starting fluid.




    Quote Originally Posted by Stovebolt View Post
    How do I tell if the sparks are firing 90 degrees off?
    I have never had that happen before? The system is supposed
    to fire every 180 degrees on both spark plugs, at the same time.
    So both plug wires need to be connected and with a good ground
    to spark.

    (No Need to Gas it Up if you are testing the spark)

    Take the splash guard off of the driveline bearing housing, and
    mark the driveline coupler with a sharpie at front cylinder tdc.

    With both in place and plug wires connected use the timing light
    to check for the timing mark close to tdc. That should be good
    enough for now.




    Quote Originally Posted by Stovebolt View Post
    Do I need to prime the fuel system at all?
    I used to just remove the return line from the rev limiter and
    blow into the hose. When it is primed, a small amount of fuel
    will squirt out the return line restrictor.


    But if everything is correct it should start without a prime
    in 1 minute or less.



    Bill M.
    Last edited by wmazz; Today at 09:06 PM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


