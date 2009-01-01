Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: First attempted start of JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location Coastal Georgia Posts 9 First attempted start of JS550 I finally completed my rebuild of the '88 JS 550. I installed new pulser and exciter coils during the build, bought from ebay. I read the warnings about these possibly being wired backwards but wired them normally and kept my fingers crossed.



So, everything is back in the ski; I checked that I have spark on both cylinders (but have new sparks on order), poured a little fuel/oil mixture into the carb, sprayed a little starter fluid into the carb, and hit the start button. The engine is spinning but not even sputtering.



How do I tell if the sparks are firing 90 degrees off? There is no fuel in the ski other than what I poured into the carb. Do I need to prime the fuel system at all? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,187 Re: First attempted start of JS550 timing light and yes, prime fuel system. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 61 Posts 2,837 Blog Entries 6 Re: First attempted start of JS550 Originally Posted by Stovebolt Originally Posted by I checked that I have spark on both cylinders (but have new sparks on order)

(1) poured a little fuel/oil mixture into the carb

(2) sprayed a little starter fluid into the carb

(3) hit the start button.

(4) The engine is spinning



Great way to create a huge backfire with the

potential of the waterbox exploding!





Please be careful, and try not to use starting fluid.









Originally Posted by Stovebolt Originally Posted by How do I tell if the sparks are firing 90 degrees off?

to fire every 180 degrees on both spark plugs, at the same time.

So both plug wires need to be connected and with a good ground

to spark.



(No Need to Gas it Up if you are testing the spark)



Take the splash guard off of the driveline bearing housing, and

mark the driveline coupler with a sharpie at front cylinder tdc.



With both in place and plug wires connected use the timing light

to check for the timing mark close to tdc. That should be good

enough for now.









Originally Posted by Stovebolt Originally Posted by Do I need to prime the fuel system at all?

blow into the hose. When it is primed, a small amount of fuel

will squirt out the return line restrictor.





But if everything is correct it should start without a prime

in 1 minute or less.







Bill M. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 09:06 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules