First attempted start of JS550
I finally completed my rebuild of the '88 JS 550. I installed new pulser and exciter coils during the build, bought from ebay. I read the warnings about these possibly being wired backwards but wired them normally and kept my fingers crossed.
So, everything is back in the ski; I checked that I have spark on both cylinders (but have new sparks on order), poured a little fuel/oil mixture into the carb, sprayed a little starter fluid into the carb, and hit the start button. The engine is spinning but not even sputtering.
How do I tell if the sparks are firing 90 degrees off? There is no fuel in the ski other than what I poured into the carb. Do I need to prime the fuel system at all?
timing light and yes, prime fuel system.
BOOM!
Originally Posted by Stovebolt
I checked that I have spark on both cylinders (but have new sparks on order)
(1) poured a little fuel/oil mixture into the carb
(2) sprayed a little starter fluid into the carb
(3) hit the start button.
(4) The engine is spinning
Great way to create a huge backfire with the
potential of the waterbox exploding!
Please be careful, and try not to use starting fluid.
I have never had that happen before? The system is supposed
Originally Posted by Stovebolt
How do I tell if the sparks are firing 90 degrees off?
to fire every 180 degrees on both spark plugs, at the same time.
So both plug wires need to be connected and with a good ground
to spark.
(No Need to Gas it Up if you are testing the spark)
Take the splash guard off of the driveline bearing housing, and
mark the driveline coupler with a sharpie at front cylinder tdc.
With both in place and plug wires connected use the timing light
to check for the timing mark close to tdc. That should be good
enough for now.
I used to just remove the return line from the rev limiter and
Originally Posted by Stovebolt
Do I need to prime the fuel system at all?
blow into the hose. When it is primed, a small amount of fuel
will squirt out the return line restrictor.
But if everything is correct it should start without a prime
in 1 minute or less.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
